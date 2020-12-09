European shares join global rally; eyes on Brexit talks

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global stock market rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index and London’s FTSE 100 both climbed 0.3%.

UK Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, on Wednesday said Britain and the European Union should have a “smoother glide path” to a Brexit trade after they agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol - a major point of contention between the two sides - a day before.

But others including EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and UK PM Boris Johnson said a no-deal scenario was more likely with just three weeks left till Britain’s exit from the bloc. Johnson is to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in a last ditch attempt to seal a deal.

Globally, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs overnight, and Asia shares followed suit.

After Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to start vaccinating its population with the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson made further progress with trials and regulatory approvals, receptively. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)