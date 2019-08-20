Market News
August 20, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

European shares rise for third straight session

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, building on a recovery since late last week as British drugmaker AstraZeneca surged on results of a late-stage study.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 1.5% after the company said its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of the study for the treatment of patients with heart failure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0712 GMT, with London’s FTSE 100 outperforming.

Pandora A/S jumped 6.4% to the top of the STOXX 600 index on Tuesday after the Danish jewellery maker maintained its full-year guidance.

However, a fall in bank shares and auto parts makers capped gains. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below