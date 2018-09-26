FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 26, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

European shares steady ahead of Fed's expected rate hike

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European shares broadly held their ground on Wednesday morning following limited gains on Asian stock markets ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.03 percent by 0717 GMT after rising during the previous session with energy stocks buoyed by Brent crude prices at four-year highs.

The top gainer on the STOXX was France’s Bouygues after the stock was upgraded to overweight by JP Morgan.

A rating cut by Barclays prompted the worst lost of the index with Belgium’s Telenet down 4.6 percent.

In the banking sector, Deutsche Bank lost 1.4 percent after a report said it has looked at a theoretical scenario of merging with UBS. The Swiss bank lost 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.