European stock futures jump as Biden wins U.S. presidency

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stock index futures jumped to a three-week high on Monday as a victory for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in the election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe.

Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 1.5% by 0640 GMT, while German DAX futures FDXc1 and London's FTSE futures FFIc1 gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Japan's Nikkei share average reached a high last seen almost three decades ago, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 index EScv1 jumped 1.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX had jumped 7% last week, ending Friday with one of its best weeks this year.