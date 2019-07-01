European stock futures rally on relief over U.S.-China trade talks

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - European stock futures rallied in early trade on Monday, hitting their highest since August 2018 as investors piled into assets considered riskier after Washington and Beijing agreed to resume trade talks, averting an escalation of a protracted dispute.

At 0619 GMT, the Eurostoxx 50 futures were up 1.1% while trade-sensitive DAX futures was up 1.6%, with both contracts hitting their highest since August last year.

Paris’ CAC 40 July futures were 1.1% higher.

The buying came after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade negotiations after President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the two met at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)