European stock index futures tumble on Trump travel ban

March 12 (Reuters) - European stock index futures plunged to their lowest since mid-2016 on Thursday as investors worried about the economic shock from dramatic travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.

Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against the outbreak, which the World Health Organisation now classifies as a pandemic.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 6.1% at 0700 GMT, after earlier plummeting as much as 8.3%. FTSE futures gave up 5.2%, while German DAX futures tumbled 6.0%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)