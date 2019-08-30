Market News
August 30, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

European stocks extend rally as real estate firms surge

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks on Friday extended gains from the previous session, helped by a surge in German real estate companies and on relief that trade tensions between the United States and China were easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.31% by 0715 GMT, after hitting near one-month highs on Thursday.

The real estate sector sector jumped 1.71%, led by gains in shares of German real estate companies after a report that the rent freeze in Berlin could be less strict than previously planned.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia SE and LEG Immobilien AG rose between 3.6% and 10%.

Meanwhile, Italy’s FTSE MIB was set to post its third straight session of gains, up 0.24%, as the country appears to be moving closer to ending a three-week political crisis with the collapse of one government and the arrival of another. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below