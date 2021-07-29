European stocks hit record high on earnings from Airbus, commodity majors

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

July 29 (Reuters) - European stocks hit record highs on Thursday as strong earnings from commodity majors, Airbus and others set a bright tone in markets, while concerns about China’s regulatory moves faded.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to an all-time high of 463.0 points in early trading.

The world’s largest planemaker, Airbus, jumped 3.6%, providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, after it sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings.

France’s TotalEnergies and UK-listed Royal Dutch Shell rose about 2% each after announcing share buybacks as a sharp rise in oil and gas prices boosted their earnings.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia climbed 6.6% after it raised its full-year outlook as it benefits from a sharp turnaround in its business.

Food giant Nestle and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev fell after their results.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell 4.8% after reporting a near 80% fall in its second-quarter profit, hit by the fallout from the collapse of Archegos. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)