European stocks slip as healthcare, real estate sectors weigh

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as losses in defensive sectors outweighed optimism over encouraging quarterly results from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT, with the healthcare .SXDP and real estate .SX86P sectors falling more than 0.5%.

However, economically sensitive cyclical sectors such as banks .SX7P and automakers .SXAP rose as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to deal on a new coronavirus relief package.

Nestle NESN.S gained 0.6% as it raised its guidance for 2020 organic sales growth, while strong demand for pet food and health products helped quarterly results.

Shares in Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST jumped 7.2% as higher margins and China's 5G rollout helped the company beat quarterly core earnings estimates.