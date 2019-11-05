Market News
November 5, 2019 / 8:27 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Jeweler Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting their highest levels since 2015, with a sales warning from Danish jewellery maker Pandora dragging on the benchmark index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, although declines were capped by a positive tone around U.S.-China trade talks.

Pandora fell to the bottom of the index, with a 12% slide, as it warned of a steeper-than-expected fall in sales this year.

The telecoms index fell 0.9%, hurt by a 2% fall in shares of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica after it posted quarterly profit below analysts’ forecast.

Tariff-hit miners gained the most among the major European sub-sectors after reports that China was pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to rollback more tariffs imposed in September as part of a “phase one” trade deal. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below