LIVE MARKETS-Banks: Can you see Q4 threats if you take the helicopter view?

BANKS: CAN YOU SEE Q4 THREATS IF YOU TAKE THE HELICOPTER VIEW? (1039 GMT) As mentioned in the post below, the rotation to banks has been a very popular trade so far in 2018, seen as a proxy to play the buoyant Euro zone economy and monetary normalisation. But while this seems to make perfect sense when one takes a helicopter view on the sector, in the short term, Q4 could be a tricky one, just as UBS seems to show this morning. Looking at the French banking sector, Deutsche Bank notes three potential threats to Q4 results: * Retail banking is still suffering from low interest rates and that's hurting net interest margins. * Low volatility is a drag for market activities, and that has been clearly exposed last week in the results of U.S. investment banks. * One-offs such as SocGen's recent tax fight with the French government, are not a thing of the past. JP Morgan has made a similar warning to its clients, advising them to be selective in picking the right banking stock. Interestingly, DB, like JP Morgan, also recommends favouring Natixis over Societe Generale and notes its recent underperformance: (Julien Ponthus) ***** DOES UBS SHARE DROP SET A PATTERN FOR Q4 BANK RESULTS? (1010 GMT) UBS kicked off European bank earnings with buybacks and higher dividends despite a U.S. tax-related writedown, but the shares are down 1.6 percent. Cyclical stocks like banks have been buoyed the most by the flood of money into equities since the start of the year and UBS is no exception. The Swiss bank’s earnings forecasts were in line with consensus, but that was still enough to trigger some selling, one analyst tells us. It seems the market was holding out hope for more ambitious targets from UBS given wealth generation in the world is increasing, new money is growing and markets are strong. (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** VIEWS FROM THE STREET: RICHEMONT'S OFFER FOR YNAP (0950 GMT) Surging up to the top of Italy's stock index is Yoox Net-a-Porter, up 24 percent to a record high after Richemont put in a bid for the remaining shares in YNAP, at a 26 percent premium to Friday's closing price. "The deal seems to reflect Richemont's aim to expand but at the same time control its distribution channels," note Baader Helvea analysts. The deal is in a similar vein to Richemont's recent move to increase its stake in duty free retail company Dufry. "Given the lack of interesting acquisition targets up for sale in their core business of hard luxury, Richemont has decided to put at work its big cash pile investing into distribution channels," write Bernstein's Mario Ortelli and team. Crucially, Bernstein analysts note, Richemont will continue to run YNAP as a separate business in order to make sure third-party luxury brands continue to see it as a neutral platform. The already strong ties between the companies mean analysts don't see counter-bids as likely. We're just under the offer price of 38 euros now. Richemont shares meanwhile are down 1 percent as investors digest the bid. "Due to [YNAP's] relatively lower ROIC profile, some investors may question the group's decision to go back to the lower return e-commerce business rather than look to expand its existing brand portfolio," says Berenberg. (Helen Reid) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: STOXX 600 FLAT (0813 GMT) European shares have opened little changed with the broader pan-regional STOXX 600 stuck at Friday's level and sectoral indexes also showing small moves. Germany's DAX is up a little as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives prepare for formal coalition talks after the centre-left SPD voted narrowly to go ahead following months of political deadlock. Below the surface, the price swings are much bigger. Top 2 movers on the STOXX 600 are Sweden's Orphan Biovitrum, up 15 percent, which is a partner of hemophilia drug maker Bioverativ that Sanofi agreed to buy, and bookie William Hill, down 14 percent after the Sunday Times reported that Britain will limit gambling terminal stakes to two pounds. (Danilo Masoni) ***** SANOFI'S MOVE BOOSTS BIOTECH M&A PIPELINE (0747 GMT) Investors betting on a pick of M&A deals in the pharma sector will likely be emboldened by news that French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ in a $11.6 billion transaction. Check out our story here for more details on the cash deal which comes after Sanofi had failed to land major takeovers in recent years. Separately, Biotest said late on Friday it sold its U.S. operations, allaying U.S. national security concerns and paving the way for the German blood plasma products maker's sale to a Chinese investor. Just in recent weeks there has been a flurry of M&A deals in the biotech space worth several billion dollars. Here's a quick recap of dealmaking that has involved European companies: Novo Nordisk/Ablynx; Roche/Ignyta; and Takeda/TiGenix . (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW (0740 GMT) It seems to be business as usual so far on European stocks markets with futures indicating shares to rise slightly, expect in London with the FTSE losing a few points. That could change however with a prolonged stalemate in Washington but in the meantime, in Europe, prospects of talks between Merkel allies and the SPD should support sentiment. Main newsmaker this morning is France's Sanofi, which confirmed a bid for U.S. peer Bioverativ , another sign that M&A should indeed continue to spice things up. Switching from spice to sugar, Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia is open to sweeten its bid to Abertis and other takeover preys, such as Ablynx in Belgium or GKN in the UK, expect their would-be suitors to cough up more cash to woo investors. A deal is not always needed though for shareholders to get extra cash: UBS proposed an increased dividend and new share buyback programme despite a hefty write down from a tax overhaul in the United States. Other movers today could include troubled South African retailer Steinhoff which plans to sell about 7.5 billion rand ($620 million) of shares in investment firm PSG Group it scrambles to plug a liquidity gap. Possible impact also of the chief executive of Dixons Carphone leaving Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer to run the Boots chain. Also, platinum miner Lonmin reported a 65 percent drop in 2017 profit, citing higher costs and subdued commodity prices but reiterated its 2018 targets Please have a look below for a summary of our main headlines. (Julien Ponthus) ***** WHAT TO EXPECT ON MARKETS DURING A U.S. SHUTDOWN? (0645 GMT) While many see minimal impact on the economy from a short-term government shutdown, analysts say a prolonged stalemate in Washington could dampen investors' confidence in U.S. assets. Here's how Nordea sums up what's to be expected based on the previous shutdowns: (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: SHARES SEEN OPENING SIDEWAYS (0625 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open sideways on Monday with the U.S. government still shut down but with hopes of an end to the political deadlock in Germany with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives getting ready to start formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD). Earlier, U.S. stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly as the U.S. government is shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration. 