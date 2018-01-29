FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:46 AM / in 5 hours

LIVE MARKETS-Chipmakers pare gains after Nikkei iPhone report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * European shares dip after flat start
    * Heavy earnings week begins
    * AMS soars after raising outlook, doubling revenue
    * Sanofi buys Ablynx for 3.9 bln euros, Ablynx +20%

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
    CHIPMAKER SHARES PARE GAINS AFTER NIKKEI IPHONE REPORT (1045 GMT)
    The euphoria among European chip stocks after the blow-out guidance from AMS just
faded a little after Nikkei Asian Review said Apple had told suppliers it will halve
its Q1 production target for the flagship iPhone X to 20 million units from 40 million envisaged
in November. Nikkei did not disclose the source for its report. Link: s.nikkei.com/2njmW
    Dialog Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Infineon and IQE
 have given up a chunk of their earlier gains. 
    AMS is still up 18 percent, with analysts speculating that the Austrian company's upgraded
guidance is driven partly by prospects for new business with smartphone makers beside Apple. 
    (Tom Pfeiffer)
    ****
    
    
    AMS SEEN FROM THE STREET (1015 GMT)
    A 25 percent surge in ams has made the chipmaker the main focus in Europe's share
trading this morning. The outstanding move comes after a surprisingly solid update that could
help ease worries over the sustainability of a rally in richly valued tech stocks in a week
where results from Facebook, Amazon and Apple will put the sector back
at the fore of investors minds. We'll tell you more about tech but meanwhile here's a quick
recap of sell-side vies on ams' results.
    Baader Bank: "ams referred to a range of sales pipeline opportunities in smartphone and
consumer applications (3D, optical and spectral sensing) that were clearly coming into view....
Accordingly, the current valuation corresponds with a significant discount to the peer group
average of about 14x, reflecting the single customer risk with Apple."
    UBS: "ams AG pre announced Q4 results with revenues expected to reach €470.3m vs UBSe €460m
and cons €456.5m driven by 3D sensing and advanced light sensing (we believe Apple)."
    ZKB: "Guidance for 2019 has been increased considerably from EUR 1.5 bn to EUR 2.2 bn.
Significantly visible growth opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications were put
forward as the reason"  
    Tech stocks remain the biggest sectoral gainers in Europe over the last 12 months but their
rally has stalled as investors switched into banks and autos as the new year started.     
 
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****
    
    WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS 
        Hedge fund Elliott Management buys stake in UK pay-TV group Sky
        MEDIA-Novo Nordisk is planning to raise bid for Belgian Ablynx- Bloomberg  
    GKN received several approaches for business after Melrose bid- FT 
    Roche wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
    Apple component supplier AMS doubles 2017 revenue, raises outlook 
    German industrial workers to stage 24-hour strikes
    Banco BPM could be part of new wave of banking mergers - CEO  
    Spain's Bankia posts a Q4 loss of 235 mln euros after BMN integration 
    Provident Financial former execs sue lender over "unfair dismissal" 
    ACS/Hochtief consortium picked for L.A. airport rail project 
    Deutsche Bank to hike bonuses to more than 1 bln euros for 2017 - FAS 
    France's Engie acquires Brazil's ACS
    Israeli investor secures 22.5 pct stake in Germany's TLG Immobilien 

    
    MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RISE AS HEAVY EARNINGS WEEK BEGINS (0718 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    Futures indicate a strong start for European stocks as a heavy week for corporate earnings
begins. Investors are scrutinising this earnings season closely as a test of the foundations of
the stellar run-up in equities, and to see whether last year's impressive earnings recovery has
legs.
    In Asian trading the bull run continued, buoyed by strong earnings. Meanwhile the dollar
managed to edge up from lows but remains under pressure. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
