LIVE MARKETS-Curb your enthusiasm, U.S. futures appear to say

* European shares seen snapping 7-day losing streak * STOXX 600 7.7 percent below Jan peak * Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday but futures weak Feb 7 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, U.S. FUTURES APPEAR TO SAY (0730 GMT) While Europe seemed set to bounce back thanks to Wall Street's overnight rebound, investors are keeping an anxious eye on futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow, which have somehow dampened the mood in Asia. Have a look at the last few hours of trading on S&P 500 futures: (Julien Ponthus) ***** EARLY MORNING EUROPEAN HEADLINE ROUND-UP (0715 GMT) As some calm looks set to return to the market today, corporate news is again in the spotlight with some earnings beats from Statoil, ABN Amro and Aker possibly providing support. Also in focus is Tesco after the BBC reported that the retailer is facing Britain's largest ever equal pay claim from women and a possible bill of up to 4 billion pounds. Here's your early morning headline round-up with links to the full stories. Rio Tinto full-year profit jumps 69 pct; announces $1 bln buyback Statoil raises dividend, capex as oil sector picks up Sanofi pins hopes on 2018 for growth after recent takeover deals Tesco faces record 4 billion pound equal pay claim in Britain - BBC ABN Amro keeps aim at high capital buffer after surge in Q4 profit Hannover Re sees 2018 net profit of more than 1 bln euros UniCredit completes sale of large bad loan portfolio Carlsberg increases dividend, fourth quarter sales disappoint Credit Suisse 'volatility' fund liquidated after market selloff Delivery Hero Q4 revenue soars 51 pct Osram Q1 core profit falls less than expected Norway's Aker Solutions Q4 beats forecast, vows further cost cuts Handelsbanken Q4 profit hit by loan losses, to pay extra dividend Raiffeisen Q4 profit beats expectations helped by falling risk costs Swisscom steps up cost cuts as competition grows MEDIA-Vodafone may hang up on India's Indus Towers in $5 bln deal - Economic Times (Danilo Masoni) ***** DAX, FTSE, CAC FUTURES ON THE UP (0703 GMT) Futures on Europe's top stock benchmarks have opened in positive territory, up 0.4-1 percent, confirming earlier indications from spreadbetters for a rebound at the open following seven days of losses in a row. Traders, however, don't rule out there could be further turbulence ahead. Here's your snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** EUROPEAN EARNINGS: BEATS LAG TYPICAL QUARTER, BUT REVENUES AHEAD (0637 GMT) The latest Thomson Reuters Earnings Outlook report for the pan-European STOXX 600 index is out, showing how fourth-quarter earning beats so far are lagging the typical quarter, while revenue beats are ahead. As a result earnings growth forecasts for the quarter have been revised downwards. Here in the key highlights there are more details: * Fourth quarter earnings are expected to increase 11.0% from Q4 2016. Excluding the Energy sector, earnings are expected to increase 7.9%. * Fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase 1.5% from Q4 2016. Excluding the Energy sector, earnings are expected to increase 0.6%. * 85 companies in the STOXX 600 have reported earnings to date for Q4 2017. Of these, 48.2% reported results exceeding analyst estimates. In a typical quarter 50% beat analyst EPS estimates. * 89 companies in the STOXX 600 have reported revenue to date for Q4 2017. Of these, 57.3% reported revenue exceeding analyst estimates. In a typical quarter 54% beat analyst revenue estimates. * During the week of Feb. 12, 33 STOXX 600 companies are expected to report quarterly earnings. (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: AFTER 7 DAYS OF RED, EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN UP (0614 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. After seven days of pain that pushed the STOXX 600 7.7 percent below the two-year peak hit in January, shares in Europe are finally set to rise back following a rebound at Wall Street in the previous session, although there could still be turbulent sessions ahead. Asian share markets took back some of their earlier gains as investors were unnerved by a drop in U.S. stock futures, underscoring lingering anxiety following steep losses in global equities over the past few days. "Yesterday's recovery in US markets is likely to result in a decent rebound for stock markets in Europe this morning after yesterday's weak session, however it remains too early for the moment to suggest that this might be the end to this particular bout of weakness, given that we still remain below the levels of where we closed Monday’s trading session," say Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. Here are your opening calls: FTSE100 is expected to open 44 points higher at 7,185 DAX is expected to open 138 points higher at 12,530 CAC40 is expected to open 69 points higher at 5,230 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)