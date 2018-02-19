LIVE MARKETS-DAX leads futures higher

* European shares seen higher * Wall St closed for holiday Feb 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net DAX LEADS FUTURES HIGHER (0704 GMT) European stock index futures are up slightly, confirming earlier indications from financial spreadbetters for a positive start of the week. Today's session may see reduced activity due to the holiday closure on Wall Street. DAX futures were leading the advance, up 0.5 percent, as you can see in the snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN UP (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening higher today following strong gains on Friday when continued strength in company updates helped the pan-European STOXX 600 snap a three-week losing. Over in Asia, shares gained, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 12 points higher at 7,306.4, Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points higher at 12,545.5 and Paris' CAC to open 23 points higher at 5,305 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)