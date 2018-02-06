LIVE MARKETS-Early morning European headline round-up

* European shares seen plummeting at the open * DAX, CAC, FTSE indexes called down 3.7-5.3 percent - CMC * Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 Feb 6 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EARLY MORNING EUROPEAN HEADLINE ROUND-UP (0644 GMT) Corporate news is unlikely to have much impact today as investors prepare for broad sell-off at the open that could see top European stock benchmarks fall as much as 5 percent. Anyway here are the main headlines we've seen this morning: BNP Paribas Q4 profits dip, yet bank signals more confidence on 2020 targets EXCLUSIVE-British wind project draws investment heavyweights - sources Bayer offers to sell businesses to win EU approval for Monsanto deal Swedbank Q4 net profit tops forecast Activist Elliott steps up calls for BHP to scrap dual listing Apple supplier AMS's Q4 profit soars thanks to sensor technology Banks in Britain and U.S. ban Bitcoin buying with credit cards Infrastructure fund GIP offers 1.9 bln euros to buy railway group Italo Terra Firma kicks off sale of Italian solar assets - sources MEDIA-Accor nears sale of stake in real estate arm- FT BRIEF-Safran To Hold 79.74 Percent Of Zodiac Following Tender Offer - AMF Brazil's EMS and India's Torrent Pharma vying for Sanofi's generic drugs -sources Belgian business urges Lufthansa not to merge Brussels Airlines with Eurowings Lockheed, Rheinmetall team up to bid for German helicopter order Intesa Sanpaolo releases results, business plan; announces full conversion of saving shares (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN PLUMMETING AT THE OPEN (0614 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to fall sharply at the open after a rout in global equities deepened in Asia on Tuesday and Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as inflation worries gripped financial markets in a vicious sell-off. "The weakness has continued in Asia with the Nikkei225 bearing the brunt with its worst fall since 1990, and is set to spill over once again today into European trading with another sharply lower open for European stocks, as nervous investors continue to bail out," said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. Here are your opening calls: FTSE100 is expected to open 275 points lower at 7,060 -3.7% DAX is expected to open 682 points lower at 12,005 -5.3% CAC40 is expected to open 260 points lower at 5,025 -4.9% (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)