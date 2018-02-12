LIVE MARKETS-ETF, dark pool trading ballooned during sell-off

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ETF, DARK POOL TRADING BALLOONED DURING SELL-OFF (0634 GMT) Stats from last week's sell-off reveal exchange-traded funds saw massive trading volumes on the London Stock Exchange, while the exchange's dark pool cleared record amounts of trades as investors sought to put through large block trades incognito. Last Tuesday was the strongest day of ETF trading activity ever on the LSE, a spokeswoman said, with some 1.3 billion pounds traded in ETFs. Dark pool Turquoise saw a record amount processed in its large block platform Plato Block Discovery, with 2.46 billion euros in trading over the week as investors sought to put through big trades without moving the market. Turquoise overall beat its previous weekly record by 18 percent, with 7.43 billion euros worth of trades executed in the dark. (Helen Reid) ***** MORNING CALL: A TENTATIVE BOUNCE? (0622 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European investors will be returning to their desks this morning having had time to digest the past week's events, and a tentative bounce in European stocks could give them hope, while volatility is set to stay elevated. Asian stock markets recovered overnight with S&P futures also trading higher, but investors were looking ahead to U.S. consumer prices data due out on Wednesday for the next potential sign of inflation rising at a concerning pace. Spreadbetters call the DAX 175 points higher at 12,281.8, the CAC 40 up 56 points at 5,135.1, and the FTSE 100 83 points higher at 7,175.5. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)