LIVE MARKETS-European Morning call: lower

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Following a steady close in the previous session, financial spreadbetters expect European to open lower today as gains on Wall Street evaporated, dragged by a weaker energy sector and losses in General Electric shares. Over in Asia, stocks stepped back from a record high as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and commodity prices. Here are your morning calls, courtesy of CMC Markets: FTSE100 is expected to open 21 points lower at 7,734 DAX is expected to open 64 points lower at 13,182 CAC40 is expected to open 20 points lower at 5,494