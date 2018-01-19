LIVE MARKETS-European morning call: lower

* European shares seen lower * In Asia, stocks brush off Wall St losses * China economy grew faster than expected in Q4 Jan 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0618 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open lower today at the end of a directionless week where the pan-regional STOXX 600 has gained less than 0.1 percent so far following two weeks of gains. Over in Asia, stocks shook off losses on Wall Street and edged up to record highs on Friday following China's announcement of faster-than-expected fourth quarter growth, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown weighed on the dollar. Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets: FTSE100 is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,694 DAX is expected to open 20 points lower at 13,261 CAC40 is expected to open 9 points lower at 5,486 And here are the weekly moves on the STOXX over the past 3 months. (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)