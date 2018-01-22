FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-European morning call: shares seen opening sideways

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net 
    
 
   
    EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0625 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open sideways on Monday
with the U.S. government still shut down but with hopes of an end to the political deadlock in
Germany with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives getting ready to start formal
coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD). 
    Earlier, U.S. stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly as the U.S.
government is shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over
immigration.   
    London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points lower, Germany's DAX 31 points higher and
France's CAC 40 up 5 points. 
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
