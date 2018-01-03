FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 3, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * European stocks futures open higher
    * MiFID II reforms, U.S. Fed minutes in focus

    Jan 3(Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    
    European stocks futures climb (0707 GMT)
    
    Equity stocks futures are indeed pointing to a positive session today, and perhaps we could
even see the FTSE making another bid for a record level.
    Here's your futures snapshot:
    
 
 
    (Kit Rees)
    
    **
    
    European shares seen edging higher -spreadbetters
    
    Good morning!
    Financial spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to slightly higher on Wednesday,
with Germany's DAX expected to rise by 37 points and France's CAC by 3 points.
A less ebullient euro should also help.
    The FTSE 100 is seen broadly unchanged, as oil prices steady and copper falls back. 
    While Wall St saw a strong session on Tuesday and China stocks extended their rally, trading
in European shares could be more muted on day one of the MiFID II reforms. Later on we've also
got the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's FOMC minutes from its December policy meeting
after the market has closed. 
    "Strength in domestic currencies may be sapping some of the strength in European markets.
Traders in FTSE 100 shares may be looking for the index to re-test the old highs at 7600 before
pushing on toward new records," Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said in
a note.
    (Kit Rees)
    
    **
   

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.