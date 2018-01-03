LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures climb

* European stocks futures open higher * MiFID II reforms, U.S. Fed minutes in focus Jan 3(Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net European stocks futures climb (0707 GMT) Equity stocks futures are indeed pointing to a positive session today, and perhaps we could even see the FTSE making another bid for a record level. Here's your futures snapshot: (Kit Rees) ** European shares seen edging higher -spreadbetters Good morning! Financial spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with Germany's DAX expected to rise by 37 points and France's CAC by 3 points. A less ebullient euro should also help. The FTSE 100 is seen broadly unchanged, as oil prices steady and copper falls back. While Wall St saw a strong session on Tuesday and China stocks extended their rally, trading in European shares could be more muted on day one of the MiFID II reforms. Later on we've also got the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's FOMC minutes from its December policy meeting after the market has closed. "Strength in domestic currencies may be sapping some of the strength in European markets. Traders in FTSE 100 shares may be looking for the index to re-test the old highs at 7600 before pushing on toward new records," Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said in a note. (Kit Rees) ** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)