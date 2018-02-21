LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures open lower

* European stocks futures retreat * Wall St snaps winning streak; Asia gains Feb 21 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPEAN STOCKS FUTURES OPEN LOWER (0711 GMT) European share futures have opened slightly lower, pointing to a weaker session in which metals and energy stocks are set to weigh. We could see a repeat of yesterday, when European stocks gradually warmed up from a weak start to end the session higher. Here's your futures snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN EARNINGS: LLOYDS, GLENCORE, UK HOUSEBUILDERS IN FOCUS (0643 GMT) As we said earlier, it's going to be another busy day of earnings, especially for UK banks with Lloyds set to give a full-year update. A report from Sky News late yesterday said that Lloyds will unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan with its annual results, but Lloyds has declined to comment on the report. We've also got miner Glencore reporting full-year figures, and a couple of UK housebuilders giving updates. More broadly, European fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have increased by 14.6 percent from the same period in 2016, or 11.6 percent excluding the energy sector, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Here's a summary of European firms set to report this morning: IBE.MC Full Year 2017 Iberdrola SA Earnings and Outlook Update Release O2Dn.DE Q4 2017 Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Earnings Release ORAN.PA Q4 2017 Orange SA Earnings Release GETP.PA Full Year 2017 Getlink Earnings Release FGP.L Q3 2018 FirstGroup PLC Trading Statement Release UTG.L Full Year 2017 Unite Group PLC Earnings Release BDEV.L Half Year 2018 Barratt Developments PLC Earnings Release CAPCC.L Full Year 2017 Capital & Counties Properties PLC Earnings Release OMVV.VI Q4 2017 OMV AG Earnings Release ACCP.PA Full Year 2017 Accor SA Earnings Release ATOS.PA Full Year 2017 Atos SE Earnings Release SATG.DE Q4 2017 Sartorius AG Earnings Release STDM.PA Q4 2017 Sartorius AG Earnings Release AGES.BR Q4 2017 Ageas SA Earnings Release TOM.OL Q4 2017 Tomra Systems ASA Earnings Release REZT.ST Q4 2017 Rezidor Hotel Group AB Earnings Release WLSNc.AS Full Year 2017 Wolters Kluwer NV Earnings Release LLOY.L Full Year 2017 Lloyds Banking Group PLC Earnings Release GL9.I Full Year 2017 Glanbia PLC Earnings Release MTXGn.DE Q4 2017 MTU Aero Engines AG Earnings Release HOCM.L Full Year 2017 Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Release GLEN.L Full Year 2017 Glencore PLC Earnings Release HOTG.DE Full Year 2017 Hochtief AG Earnings Release VLLP.PA Full Year 2017 Vallourec SA Earnings Release TCH.PA Full Year 2017 Technicolor SA Earnings Release (Kit Rees) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO SLIP (0622 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen edging lower this morning, according to financial spreadbetters, on another busy day of earnings. Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX to open 40 points lower, France's CAC 20 points lower and Britain's FTSE 100 5 points lower. This follows a muted session on Wall Street, though Asian shares gained. Aside from earnings, focus today will be on flash PMI releases for the Euro zone to see whether the economic momentum can be sustained in the region. (Kit Rees) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)