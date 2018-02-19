LIVE MARKETS-Europe's early morning headlines roundup

* European shares seen higher * Wall St closed for holiday Feb 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPE'S EARLY MORNING HEADLINES ROUNDUP (0717 GMT) UK Reckitt Benckiser Targeting 13-14 Pct Total Revenue Growth For 2018 U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's immunotherapy for lung cancer Acacia Mining says valuing Tanzania mines for possible sale BP plans no Azeri platform shutdowns in 2018, eyes more investment Britain's financial watchdog refuses to publish report on RBS SWITZERLAND Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business -sources SoftBank seeks Swiss Re board seats as talks advance - FT GERMANY Software may have helped Daimler pass U.S. emissions tests - report Siemens rival GE exploring industrial gas engine business sale -sources Airbus sees initial details of Franco-German fighter in 2nd half 2018 German carmakers in a spin ahead of diesel ban ruling Adler Real Estate buys stake in Brack Capital FRANCE Chanel, Farfetch pair up for digital push at fashion label's stores France to broaden scope of veto over foreign takeovers - PM GTT core profit slips, but sees recovery in 2018 Gabon seizes Veolia's SEEG water and power unit Euronext's FY core profit rises 4.9 pct ITALY Rai Way submits joint bid for Telecom Italia unit Persidera Italy's Safilo to appoint Unilever executive to replace Delgado as CEO OTHERS Aker ASA raises 2017 dividend to NOK 18/share as net asset value jumps Global dividends hit record of $1.25 trln in 2017, more to come DAX LEADS FUTURES HIGHER (0704 GMT) European stock index futures are up slightly, confirming earlier indications from financial spreadbetters for a positive start of the week. Today's session may see reduced activity due to the holiday closure on Wall Street. DAX futures were leading the advance, up 0.5 percent, as you can see in the snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN UP (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening higher today following strong gains on Friday when continued strength in company updates helped the pan-European STOXX 600 snap a three-week losing. Over in Asia, shares gained, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 12 points higher at 7,306.4, Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points higher at 12,545.5 and Paris' CAC to open 23 points higher at 5,305 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)