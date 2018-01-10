LIVE MARKETS-FTSE unmoved after strong UK production

* European stocks dip * Bond markets worried * Defensives under pressure; banks rise * Oil supported by production cuts, fall in U.S. inventories * UK data reassures Jan 10 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net FTSE UNMOVED AFTER STRONG UK PRODUCTION (0958 GMT) No drama here: Britain's FTSE stuck to its modest gains in morning trading after data showed British industrial output was set to make a strong contribution to economic growth in the final months of 2017. Seems economists polled by Reuters are telling the right story so far: the world's sixth-largest economy should underperform most of its European peers in 2018 but will do better than the gloomy predictions made around the shock Brexit vote of 2016. The FTSE is cruising up about 0.2 percent on fresh new highs. (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN CONSUMER STAPLES' DIVI YIELD STILL TRUMPS BONDS (0855 GMT) While there may be concerns that a rise in bond yields could dent appetite for dividend-paying sectors such as European consumer staples, which are also richly valued, the chart below shows that the MSCI European consumer staples index's dividend yield is still more than the yield on the German 10-year government bond. At least for now ... (Kit Rees) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: DEFENSIVES DRIVE EUROPEAN STOCKS LOWER (0821 GMT) Falls among European pharma firms, utilities and consumer staples are weighing on the broader market in early deals following a jump in bond yields, while steel producers are the biggest fallers among basic resources. The rise in bond yields is helping banking stocks, however -- the only sector aside from energy making any notable gains. Among individual stocks, Metro Bank is the top gainer after an upgrade from Citi, while IG Group is the biggest faller on the Stoxx 600 index following conclusions of a review of the contracts-for-difference market by the UK's FCA. Sainsbury's is up 0.6 percent. Here's your opening snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** TIME TO WORRY ABOUT THE BOND MARKET? (0752 GMT) The recent rise in yields on both side of the Atlantic is making a number of analysts wonder where the global macro picture goes from here as the yield on the 10 year U.S. Treasury goes above 2.55 percent for the first time since March last year. "Have we finally entered a bond bear market?", Rabobank asks this morning while DNB notes that "yields weigh on dividend sectors". Utilities were under heavy pressure during the previous session, a trend which may very well continue if yields continue to rise. (Julien Ponthus) ***** WHAT WE ARE WATCHING (0752 GMT) Futures point to a slightly weaker open than what earlier financial spread betters suggested. The British economy is at the centre of attention with the BCC’s warning of a “underwhelming” 2018 and industrial and production data expected at 0930 GMT. It might not be all doom and gloom : Sainsbury's forecast beating sales and Ted Baker’s performance over Christmas seem to suggest that shorting high street may have been a dangerous trade after all. In the construction sector things don't seem that bad either with Britain's third-largest builder Taylor Wimpey saying its results in 2017 will be in line with expectations. Interserve also forecasts better-than-expected 2018 profit. On a more macro trend, the recent rise in bond yields may put utilities and other dividend proxies under pressure and tech stocks could suffer too from profit taking in Asia. Other movers in European include Airbus which is waiting for France's Macron to finalise a macro deal in China, Deutsche Bank, which is testing – again – investors’ patience. On the M&A front, Sweden's Tele2 is merging with cable TV firm Com Hem and Spain's Repsol is reportedly in talks to sell its Gas Natural stake to CVC. (Julien Ponthus) ***** BRITISH RETAIL: IT'S ALL ABOUT FOOD AND FASHION (0738 GMT) It looks like food retailers are coming out on top again after supermarket Sainsbury's beat forecasts for its Christmas sales and nudged up its profit guidance. Traders are calling the stock 1-2 percent higher. And elsewhere Ted Baker also reported a rise in Christmas retail sales. Given that Next issued an upbeat update earlier this year, perhaps fashion also held up over the festive period?. (Kit Rees) ***** STOCKS FUTURES TO A WEAK OPEN (0707 GMT) Futures are showing a slightly gloomier picture than early indications from spreadbetters with most bourses down or flat: (Julien Ponthus) ***** UK DATA UNDER SPOTLIGHT AFTER WARNING OF "UNDERWHELMING" 2018 (0650 GMT) "It’s an important day for UK data today", writes CMC Markets' Michael Hewson this morning as official data for industrial and construction output in November, as well as trade, are due at 0930 GMT. The release of the data comes after the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the country should brace itself for "an underwhelming" 2018. With May's reshuffle dismissed by some of her allies as a failure, any unpleasant surprise will surely weigh on morale after the BCC's dire warning: "The economy is set to continue on an underwhelming growth trajectory over the near term with uncertainty over the impact of Brexit coupled with high inflation and weak productivity likely to dampen overall economic activity". (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN MIXED (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Stocks in Europe look set for a mixed open today with spreadbetters calling for slight losses for the FTSE while on the continent shares are expected to edge slightly higher. Asian shares flinched from testing their 2007 record peak, as investors booked profits in high-tech shares while oil prices hit three-year highs due to production cuts and a fall in inventories. Here are your early calls: Frankfurt's DAX is expected to open 5 points higher, Paris' CAC 40 by 6 points and London's FTSE 4 points lower. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)