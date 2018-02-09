FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 7:11 AM / in 12 hours

LIVE MARKETS-Futures point to a limited retreat at the open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. stocks plunged around 4 percent
    * Asian shares sink
    * European bourses seen opening lower

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    

    FUTURES POINT TO A LIMITED RETREAT AT THE OPEN (0711 GMT) 
    As we noted earlier, European markets don't seem to be heading to replicate Wall Street's
overnight fall and set to post only limited losses. That being said, European bourses already
had a fair beating during the previous sessions.  
    DAX futures are now even in positive territory:    
 
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****  
    
    "HERE WE ARE IN OFFICIAL CORRECTION TERRITORY" (0650 GMT)
    Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade, and that's what Rabobank analysts did in
their morning note.
    "Here we are in official correction territory", they wrote, pointing out that with
Thursday's drops, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials have fallen more than 10 percent
from Jan. 26 record highs.
    
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****
       
    BAML'S BULL & BEAR INDICATOR STILL SAYS SELL (0635 GMT) 
    Bank of America Merrill-Lynch's indicator of market sentiment is down from 8.6 to 8.5 but
that, according to its analysts, remains in "excess bullish" territory and still signals a 
"sell". 
    The indicator had jumped of market sentiment jumped from 7.9 to 8.6 on Jan 30, driven up by
record inflows to equities and bullish hedge fund risk appetite.
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****
    
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE TO OPEN IN THE RED AFTER NEW WALL STREET SELL-OFF (0615 GMT)  
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European bourses are expected to open in the red this morning after Wall Street's fresh new
sell-off. The bottom of the slide remains elusive but this current trend sure seems to be
threatening to throw the market's bull run off course.
    Spreadbetters are calling the DAX 23 points lower, the CAC 40 down 8 points, and the FTSE
down 40 points.
    Considering that U.S. stocks plunged around 4 percent on Thursday, this looks, so far, like
a limited reaction from our side of the pond. .     
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
