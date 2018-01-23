FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Hot Stocks
January 23, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-Futures point to a strong start for European bourses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net 
 
    
    FUTURES POINT TO A STRONG START FOR EUROPEAN BOURSES (0706 GMT) 
    There seems to be little doubt as to whether European shares will follow the rally in Asia
and on Wall Street which followed the deal to end the U.S. government shutdown:       
 
    (Julien Ponthus) 
    ***** 

    
    AN ECB CHEAT SHEET: FROM "VERY DOVISH" TO "VERY HAWKISH" (0650 GMT) 
    As Thursday's ECB meeting quickly approaches, ING has drafted a "cheat sheet" to help
investors read through Mario Draghi's carefully scripted language and decide whether his message
is "dovish" or "hawkish". 
    Here it is:  
 
    (Julien Ponthus) 
    *****
            
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE TO RISE IN THE WAKE OF U.S. SHUTDOWN DEAL RALLY (0618 GMT)   
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open higher on Tuesday
in the wake of the rally on Wall Street and Asia which followed a deal to end a three-day
government shutdown in the U.S. 
    Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 18 points higher at 7,733.1,
Frankfurt's DAX to open 54 points higher at 13,517 and Paris' CAC to open 17 points higher at
5,558.5.
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.