LIVE MARKETS-Futures point to negative open

March 14 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net FUTURES POINT TO NEGATIVE OPEN (0713 GMT) Futures are down across the board, indicating European stocks aren't going to have an easy reprieve after yesterday's falls, as fresh tariff threats add to uncertainty over trade. Retailers are front and centre of results this morning, with Adidas and Inditex reporting. The German sports fashion company is seen gaining 3 percent in pre-market indications after it forecast sales and profit growth would continue in 2018, albeit at a slower pace. Inditex meanwhile reported a seven percent jump in annual profit, despite negative headwinds from a strong euro. Meanwhile M&A could also be a mover after Atlantia and ACS reached an agreement overnight over joint control of Abertis. (Helen Reid) ***** INVESTORS SEE SEVERE BREXIT DELAYS (0650 GMT) Fewer than 20 percent of investors now expect a transition deal to be agreed before the March EU summit, according to Barclays' monthly Brexit investor survey conducted last week. Almost two thirds of those surveyed expect an agreement to be delayed to the October EU summit or beyond. Barclays analysts say the EU's draft treaty "brought the issue of the Irish border back to the fore and the importance of resolving it before transition talks can begin, in order to avoid talks stagnating later." Hence investors' increasing doubts an agreement can be hashed out in time. Looking further ahead, only 13 percent expect an agreement to be reached before the March 2019 deadline. A large minority of investors, 24 percent, expect the UK and EU to fail to agree the outline before the transition period ends. (Helen Reid) ***** MORNING CALL: TARIFF JITTERS TO SPREAD TO EUROPEAN SHARES (0624 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are called to decline further today as the latest protectionist policy push creates more uncertainty and pessimism over world trade. Asian shares reversed overnight as investors digested the threat of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and President Trump's move to fire his Secretary of State, which had already sent Europe and Wall Street skidding. Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, targeting the technology and telecoms sectors in particular. Spreadbetters call the DAX 79 points lower at 12,143, the CAC 40 down 27 points at 5,215, and the FTSE 100 27 points lower at 7,112. (Helen Reid) *****