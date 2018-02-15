FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-Hot European headlines

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to
you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to
share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
    HOT EUROPEAN HEADLINES (0736 GMT GMT)    
    Once more it's set to be a busy day of earnings, with numbers from the likes of Nestle,
Airbus and Schneider Electric to keep traders busy. Below is a round-up of this morning's key
European company and macro headlines.
    
    Nestle disappoints in 2017, no plan to increase L'Oreal stake
    Airbus takes 1.3 bln euros charge on A400M military plane
    Schneider Electric ends 2017 on high note despite currency headwinds
    Capgemini annual revenue beats on strong Digital and Cloud business
    Norwegian Air reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss
    Aegon reports Q4 earnings above analysts' expectations
    Straumann FY revenue hit $1.08 bln on higher sales
    Insurer NN Group's Q4 profit jumps on Delta Lloyd takeover
    Insurer Lancashire warns of tough year ahead, swings to loss
    Anglo-Dutch RELX to end dual-company structure, profit rises 6 pct
    Britain's ConvaTec 2017 profit down 3.3 percent on supply issues   
    Lloyds axes $140 bln Standard Life Aberdeen contract
    European car sales up 6.8 pct in January, led by French gains
    French unemployment falls to lowest level since 2009
    Amazon says to create 2,000 jobs in France in 2018
    Hedge fund Bridgewater makes $22 bln bet against European firms
    ANALYSIS-Sorry, not sorry: Wall Street not quitting 'vol' products
    (Kit Rees)
    *****
    
    FUTURES POINT TO STRONG OPEN FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS (0711 GMT)
    Stock futures have opened robustly higher - up 0.5 to 0.8 percent - across the major
European benchmarks, indicating yesterday's rally will be extended. German bund futures have
opened lower, however, as yields continue to rise across markets.
    Looks like JP Morgan may have been prescient in its Monday note arguing "The negative
correlation between stock and bond prices is not dead, in our view, it will quickly reestablish
itself and ultimately prove a valuation cushion in case of further equity weakness."
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    ECB POLICYMAKERS, EARNINGS IN FOCUS (0635 GMT)
    After yesterday's U.S. inflation data, European investors will be focusing on, among other
things, speeches by ECB policymakers Praet, Mersch and Lautenschlaeger.
    "We think they might signal that the recent market turbulence is not a source of concern
given the strength of the current expansion," write Societe Generale analysts. "They are also
likely to reiterate that the asset purchase programme will continue until September this year
and that what happens beyond then is entirely data dependent."
    A heavy slate of earnings today to keep traders and investors occupied as well: Airbus
 announces it's taking a 1.3 billion euros charge on its A400M military plane, clouding
its better-than-expected profits, while budget airline Norwegian Air reports a bigger
than expected Q4 loss. Other big companies reporting today include Nestle and Capgemini.
    In other results: 
    Schneider Electric ends 2017 on high note despite currency headwinds
    Straumann FY revenue hit $1.08 bln on higher sales
    Insurer NN Group's Q4 profit jumps on Delta Lloyd takeover
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    MORNING CALL: INFLATION? WHAT INFLATION? (0616 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European stocks are called to open strongly higher today, following the lead of Asian
markets which gained after Wall Street shrugged off a spike in inflation many had feared would
derail equities once again.
    Asian shares rose overnight after U.S. stocks took the inflation data in their stride, with
the Dow Jones up 1 percent and the S&P 500 up 1.3 percent. Bonds plunged, however, as Treasury
yields jumped, in anticipation of more rapid U.S. interest rate hikes.
    Currency movements could colour European trading today, with the euro hitting a 10-day high
against the dollar as the greenback suffered further losses.
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 132 points higher at 12,470.9, the CAC 40 up 50 points at
5,215.2, and the FTSE 100 35 points higher at 7,248.8. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
