March 14, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-Investors see severe Brexit delays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 14 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to
you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to
share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
    INVESTORS SEE SEVERE BREXIT DELAYS (0650 GMT)
    Fewer than 20 percent of investors now expect a transition deal to be agreed before the
March EU summit, according to Barclays' monthly Brexit investor survey conducted last week.
Almost two thirds of those surveyed expect an agreement to be delayed to the October EU summit
or beyond.
    Barclays analysts say the EU's draft treaty "brought the issue of the Irish border back to
the fore and the importance of resolving it before transition talks can begin, in order to avoid
talks stagnating later." Hence investors' increasing doubts an agreement can be hashed out in
time.
    Looking further ahead, only 13 percent expect an agreement to be reached before the March
2019 deadline. A large minority of investors, 24 percent, expect the UK and EU to fail to agree
the outline before the transition period ends. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    MORNING CALL: TARIFF JITTERS TO SPREAD TO EUROPEAN SHARES (0624 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European stocks are called to decline further today as the latest protectionist policy push
creates more uncertainty and pessimism over world trade.
    Asian shares reversed overnight as investors digested the threat of new U.S. tariffs on
Chinese imports and President Trump's move to fire his Secretary of State, which had already
sent Europe and Wall Street skidding.
    Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, targeting the
technology and telecoms sectors in particular. 
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 79 points lower at 12,143, the CAC 40 down 27 points at 5,215,
and the FTSE 100 27 points lower at 7,112. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

