LIVE MARKETS-What you need to know

* European shares seen higher * Kering to spin off Puma * Europe stock funds post inflows Jan 12 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW (0739 GMT) European shares are expected to recover following two days of losses with futures pointing to gains of around 0.3 percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark is set to end the week little changed as the new year euphoria cools down amid a strengthening euro and expectations that the ECB could reduce its stimulus sooner than expected. A notable exception are rate-sensitive banks, which have risen for eight sessions in a row and are up around 4 percent on the week. The STOXX however remains close to 2 1/2 year highs as rosy developments on the economic front have resulted in Europe Equity Funds posting consecutive weekly inflows for the first time since late October thanks to retail commitments, according to the latest update from US-based EPFR. On the corporate front, top movers today could be Kering after the Gucci owner announced plans to spin off German sports brand Puma to the French conglomerate's shareholders as it sharpens the group's focus squarely on its luxury brands. Both stocks have outperformed the broader marker over the last 12 months. A trader said the news could prompt Puma minority shareholders to sell their shares that were hoping in a takeover from a new strategic investor. Also in focus could be the media sector after acquisitive French media conglomerate Vivendi trimmed its revenue and core earnings (EBITA) forecasts for 2017, while in the UK, builder Bovis said it was on track for significant profit growth in 2018. Other stock movers: Roche's star MS medicine Ocrevus wins EU approval; Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 bln in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs; Audi, BMW workers stage strikes amid talks over wages, hours; German prosecutors probe Bosch over Audi emissions; Carillion asks creditors for more time to tackle debts (Danilo Masoni) ***** FUTURES ON THE UP (0705 GMT) European stock futures have opened higher, pointing to a recovery of losses suffered yesterday when benchmarks were weighed down by a stronger euro. (Danilo Masoni) **** ITALY BYPASSED AS EUROPE FLOWS LEAP FORWARD (0652) The main Italian stock index may have risen for the seventh straight session yesterday to fresh highs but when you look at fund flows the picture is less rosy, according to fund tracker EPFR Global. "The possibility that Italy's general election in March will open the door to a Eurosceptic coalition remains a concern, but any pain was limited to Italy Equity Funds which extended their longest outflow streak since 1Q17," writes Cameron Brandt, Research Director at US-based EPFR. "Europe Equity Funds posted consecutive weekly inflows for the first time since late October, helped by the first retail commitments in nearly two months, as investors responded to some rosy forecasts for the region's economic growth and Eurozone business confidence at levels last seen in 2000," he adds in his latest weekly update. (Danilo Masoni) ***** SPIN-OFF TIME (0640 GMT) Spin off deals and break-ups look to be on the rise. The latest example has been provided by Kering last night. The Gucci-owner said it planned to spin off German sports brand Puma to the French conglomerate's shareholders as it sharpens the group's focus squarely on its luxury brands. Here's how shares in the two companies performed over the last year. (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: HIGHER (0621 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to recover yesterday's losses following another record session on Wall Street on optimism about the upcoming earnings season and with the focus today on CPI data from the U.S. Asian stocks also resumed their ascent, supported by a rise in oil prices . Here are your early calls, courtesy of CMC Markets: FTSE 100 is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,766 DAX is expected to open 47 points higher at 13,250 CAC40 is expected to open 19 points higher at 5,507 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)