February 12, 2018 / 6:23 AM / in 16 hours

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: A tentative bounce?

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
    MORNING CALL: A TENTATIVE BOUNCE? (0622 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European investors will be returning to their desks this morning having had time to digest
the past week's events, and a tentative bounce in European stocks could give them hope, while
volatility is set to stay elevated. 
    Asian stock markets recovered overnight with S&P futures also trading higher, but investors
were looking ahead to U.S. consumer prices data due out on Wednesday for the next potential sign
of inflation rising at a concerning pace.
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 175 points higher at 12,281.8, the CAC 40 up 56 points at
5,135.1, and the FTSE 100 83 points higher at 7,175.5. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
