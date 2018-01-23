FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Hot Stocks
January 23, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe to rise in the wake of U.S. shutdown deal rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: EUROPE TO RISE IN THE WAKE OF U.S. SHUTDOWN DEAL RALLY (0618 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open higher on Tuesday in the wake of the rally on Wall Street and Asia which followed a deal to end a three-day government shutdown in the U.S.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 18 points higher at 7,733.1, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 54 points higher at 13,517 and Paris’ CAC to open 17 points higher at 5,558.5.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.