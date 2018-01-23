LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe to rise in the wake of U.S. shutdown deal rally

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: EUROPE TO RISE IN THE WAKE OF U.S. SHUTDOWN DEAL RALLY (0618 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open higher on Tuesday in the wake of the rally on Wall Street and Asia which followed a deal to end a three-day government shutdown in the U.S.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 18 points higher at 7,733.1, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 54 points higher at 13,517 and Paris’ CAC to open 17 points higher at 5,558.5.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****