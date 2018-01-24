FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Hot Stocks
January 24, 2018 / 6:28 AM / in an hour

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European shares seen little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LITTLE CHANGED (0621 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open little changed today after Asian shares took a breather, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S. dollar to three-year lows on the euro.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 9 points lower at 7,722.5, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 2 point higher at 13,561.5 and Paris’ CAC to open 1 point higher at 5,536.3.

(Danilo Masoni)

***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.