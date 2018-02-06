FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 6:24 AM / in 2 hours

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European shares seen plummeting at the open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * European shares seen plummeting at the open

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
       
    MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN PLUMMETING AT THE OPEN (0614 GMT) 
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European shares are set to fall sharply at the open after a rout in global equities deepened
in Asia on Tuesday and Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as inflation worries
gripped financial markets in a vicious sell-off.
    "The weakness has continued in Asia with the Nikkei225 bearing the brunt with its worst fall
since 1990, and is set to spill over once again today into European trading with another sharply
lower open for European stocks, as nervous investors continue to bail out," said Michael Hewson,
Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    Here are your opening calls: 
    FTSE100 is expected to open 275 points lower at 7,060 -3.7%
    DAX is expected to open 682 points lower at 12,005 -5.3%
    CAC40 is expected to open 260 points lower at 5,025 -4.9%
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
