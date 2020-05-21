LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Futures back in the red

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts Joice Alves (joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com) and Julien Ponthus (julien.ponthus@thomsonreuters.com) in London and Stefano Rebaudo (stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com) in Milan.

MORNING CALL: FUTURES BACK IN THE RED (0532 GMT)

European futures and their U.S. peers are trading in the red as investors remain wary of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wall Street’s rise overnight on hopes of a quick recovery with potential more stimulus from the Fed is not enough to prop up equities in European morning trade.

Asian stocks ended flat ahead of a key policy gathering in China that may yield more economic stimulus and on worries of possible escalating tensions between U.S. and China.

(Stefano Rebaudo)