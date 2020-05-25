LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: higher opening in a subdued market

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts Joice Alves (joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com) and Julien Ponthus (julien.ponthus@thomsonreuters.com) in London and Stefano Rebaudo (stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com) in Milan.

MORNING CALL: HIGHER OPENING IN A SUBDUED MARKET (0530 GMT)

Futures are pointing to a higher opening for European bourses in a session expected to be subdued with U.S. and British markets shut for public holidays.

There is no clear medium-term trend as the outlook of the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain and tensions between U.S. and China continue to weigh.

Asian stocks were mixed overnight with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.4%, while Hong Kong shares fell 1.4% on mounting fears about future stability in the city as China on Friday proposed imposing national security laws on the former British colony.

(Stefano Rebaudo)