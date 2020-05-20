LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: still worried about the impact of the virus

* European shares pull back after rally

* UK mid-caps climb

* Surge in UK jobless claims to 1996-highs Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters.

MORNING CALL: STILL WORRIED ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS (0635)

European futures are pointing to an open slightly in the red, but with no clear direction as investors continue to swing between optimism over some easing in lockdowns and anxiety about a worse than expected impact over the economy.

Wall Street lost ground overnight after a report said the Moderna experimental COVID-19 vaccine did not provide the critical data needed to assess its effectiveness.

Asian stocks were mostly flat but a soft yen supported the Japan blue chip index Nikkei which closed up 1.2%.

Crude futures are in positive territory, amid signs of improving demand.

(Stefano Rebaudo)