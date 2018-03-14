LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Tariff jitters to spread to European shares

March 14 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: TARIFF JITTERS TO SPREAD TO EUROPEAN SHARES (0624 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are called to decline further today as the latest protectionist policy push creates more uncertainty and pessimism over world trade. Asian shares reversed overnight as investors digested the threat of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and President Trump's move to fire his Secretary of State, which had already sent Europe and Wall Street skidding. Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, targeting the technology and telecoms sectors in particular. Spreadbetters call the DAX 79 points lower at 12,143, the CAC 40 down 27 points at 5,215, and the FTSE 100 27 points lower at 7,112. (Helen Reid) *****