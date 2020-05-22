LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: worried about new U.S.-China tensions

* European and U.S. futures in the red Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts Joice Alves (joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com) and Julien Ponthus (julien.ponthus@thomsonreuters.com) in London and Stefano Rebaudo (stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com) in Milan.

MORNING CALL: WORRIED ABOUT NEW U.S.-CHINA TENSIONS

European futures and their U.S. peers are in the red on resurgent U.S.-China tensions and concerns about the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing, set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, drew a warning from President Donald Trump that Washington would react “very strongly” against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target but pledged to issue 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of special treasury bonds to support regions hit by the outbreak.

(Stefano Rebaudo)