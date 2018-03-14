LIVE MARKETS-Narrative shifts from "#Euroboom" to "peak growth"

March 14 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net NARRATIVE SHIFTS FROM "#EUROBOOM" TO "PEAK GROWTH" (1134 GMT) Slowly but surely, the narrative that the Euro zone could somewhat have reached "peak growth" continues to grow this morning with data showing the Euro zone industrial production was weaker than expected in January. "While January may have been a weak month, the recovery of production still maintains a relatively strong pace. The question is whether this pace can be sustained in 2018 as well," ask ING analysts in a note commenting on the statistics. "Although still signalling strong growth, the somewhat weaker PMI data in February begs the question whether the acceleration of production might stop before it properly started", the bank added. While 2017 was all about the #Euroboom, the first quarter of this year is more about economists pointing to a loss of economic momentum. Here's a blog post from January where Sebastian Raedler, head of European equity strategy at Deutsche Bank made that case and explained how it would impact the STOXX600: (Julien Ponthus) ***** IF YOU CAN'T HEDGE SHARES WITH BONDS, GO WARREN BUFFETT (1021 GMT) One of the answer is good old-fashioned value investing (Warren Buffett style), Societe Generale argued in a global asset allocation note, where it reflects on the state of markets "now that volatility tourists (retail money invested in VIX products) have gone back home". Gone are the days when bonds were a cheap and effective hedge against sell-offs in the equity markets, the French bank says, adding that "recent events show not only some instability, but a higher correlation between equity and bond prices". And that's not about to end, according to SocGen's analysts for whom this constitutes a trend which is here to stay and advise "concentrating equity exposure in the value style (euro area, Japan". Here's a link to Wikipedia's 'Value Investing' : bit.ly/2paGGU6 and here are Socgen's calls to address correlation between equity and credit: (Julien Ponthus) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: EARNINGS SHINE THROUGH TIMID START (0817 GMT) European shares are pulling higher from a negative open, but the real action is on the single-stock level where results are spurring some decent-sized moves. Adidas is currently the biggest gainer after its results and share buyback announced, while news of Prudential's demerger has sent its shares up around 5 percent. A strong showing from the miners is also helping prop up the market thanks to some solid industrial production figures out of China. A decline among energy stocks and industrials is pulling the market lower, however, as results knock shares in chemicals firm Brenntag and postal services provider Bpost. Here's your opening snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** MORE APPETITE FOR SUPERMARKET STOCKS? (0758 GMT) Food retail is a tough area at best, given the threat posed by online giant Amazon. If you look at a chart of how the UK grocers have performed over the past year, one thing stands out - Ocado is the best performer. So online is key. Today's results from Morrisons though could give investors something to cheer about. MRW beat forecasts and announced a special divi, thanks to wholesale and an online push (the results mention initiatives such as a store-pick online service and 'Morrisons at Amazon'). "Today's release points to considerable self-help still available to drive future earnings gains," analysts at Jefferies analysts say in a note. "Earnings visibility and income support are key to our Buy. Both appear well underpinned after the finals," Jefferies add. Traders are calling Morrison's shares 2 percent higher today. And on a positive note, all of the UK supermarkets are outperforming the FTSE 100 so far this year. (Kit Rees) ***** WHAT TO WATCH FOR THE EUROPEAN OPEN (0752 GMT) European shares are set to follow Asia’s lead and fall further on Wednesday, with futures down 0.1 to 0.3 percent, after jitters over world trade were reignited by President Trump’s threats of tariffs on Chinese imports, and investors continue to digest political uncertainty after Trump fired his Secretary of State. "Even before this latest firing, the turnover rate among high-level staff and cabinet members had been higher than under any other president in the past 40 years," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note. Better-than-expected Chinese industrial production figures boosted metals prices and should help mining stocks gain on Wednesday, though concerns on trade could cap gains. As earnings continued to come through, retailers will be a focus after Zara owner Inditex and Adidas reported. The German sportswear company is seen up as much as 6 percent at the open after it announced a large share buyback and increased its profit forecast for 2020. Investors are also likely to cheer Morrisons after the UK’s no.4 grocer beat forecasts and announced a special dividend. M&A news includes Prudential’s plan to spin off its UK and European business from international businesses, and news that Atlantia and ACS have reached an agreement over their joint control of Abertis. Quite a range of pre-market calls for Prudential, seen up 2 to 10 percent. Also in focus will be stocks with Russia exposure in case of market reaction after a war of words between Britain and Russia escalated overnight when Russia did not respond to a British ultimatum for an explanation of the nerve agent attack in Salisbury. Additional headlines: Australia picks Rheinmetall as preferred supplier for $2.5 bln contract (beats BAE) BRIEF-Bpost Sees Recurring EBITDA In Range Of EUR 560-600 Million In 2018 Drugmaker Hikma posts lower-than-expected 2017 profit (Helen Reid) ***** COMPANY NEWS HEADLINES: MORNING ROUND-UP (0739 GMT) Prudential to spin off UK and European business in radical break-up Morrisons pays special dividend after profit rises 11 pct​ Adidas forecasts slower sales and profit growth for 2018 Adidas to buy back up to 9 pct of share capital Zara owner Inditex full-year profit up 7 pct Britain's Balfour Beatty's annual profit almost triples Italy's Atlantia and ACS reach agreement over joint control of Abertis Air France rejects wage demands as another strike looms SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank's EMC unit -Handelsblatt‍​ American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice NV's towers-Bloomberg Italy's Snam raises investment, profit targets to 2021 Raiffeisen proposes dividend of 0.62 eur/shr Clas Ohlson Q3 operating profit falls MEDIA-Tesla treasurer and VP of finance leaves the company - Bloomberg IHG acquires 51% stake in Regent Hotels & Resorts (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** FUTURES POINT TO NEGATIVE OPEN (0713 GMT) Futures are down across the board, indicating European stocks aren't going to have an easy reprieve after yesterday's falls, as fresh tariff threats add to uncertainty over trade. Retailers are front and centre of results this morning, with Adidas and Inditex reporting. The German sports fashion company is seen gaining 3 percent in pre-market indications after it forecast sales and profit growth would continue in 2018, albeit at a slower pace. Inditex meanwhile reported a seven percent jump in annual profit, despite negative headwinds from a strong euro. Meanwhile M&A could also be a mover after Atlantia and ACS reached an agreement overnight over joint control of Abertis. (Helen Reid) ***** INVESTORS SEE SEVERE BREXIT DELAYS (0650 GMT) Fewer than 20 percent of investors now expect a transition deal to be agreed before the March EU summit, according to Barclays' monthly Brexit investor survey conducted last week. Almost two thirds of those surveyed expect an agreement to be delayed to the October EU summit or beyond. Barclays analysts say the EU's draft treaty "brought the issue of the Irish border back to the fore and the importance of resolving it before transition talks can begin, in order to avoid talks stagnating later." Hence investors' increasing doubts an agreement can be hashed out in time. Looking further ahead, only 13 percent expect an agreement to be reached before the March 2019 deadline. A large minority of investors, 24 percent, expect the UK and EU to fail to agree the outline before the transition period ends. (Helen Reid) ***** MORNING CALL: TARIFF JITTERS TO SPREAD TO EUROPEAN SHARES (0624 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are called to decline further today as the latest protectionist policy push creates more uncertainty and pessimism over world trade. Asian shares reversed overnight as investors digested the threat of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and President Trump's move to fire his Secretary of State, which had already sent Europe and Wall Street skidding. Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, targeting the technology and telecoms sectors in particular. Spreadbetters call the DAX 79 points lower at 12,143, the CAC 40 down 27 points at 5,215, and the FTSE 100 27 points lower at 7,112. (Helen Reid) *****