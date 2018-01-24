LIVE MARKETS-NPL hopes lift banks, particularly in Italy

* European shares inch lower * Utilities drop after Suez warning * Tech hit by fresh Apple woes * Novartis beats analyst forecasts Jan 24 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net NPL HOPES LIFT BANKS, PARTICULARLY IN ITALY (1431 GMT) That Italian banks are particularly sensitive to regulation on non-performing loans isn't new but today we had fresh evidence of that following a Reuters report that ECB supervisors are likely to postpone publishing new rules aimed at tackling the huge pile of unpaid loans weighing down euro zone banks. Italy holds nearly one third of the euro zone's 800 billion euro bad loan pile inherited from the financial crisis and last year their stocks were heavily hit by worries over stricter provisioning rules on the existing backlog of bad loans. The Reuters report did not touch on that issue but indications of a delay provided support, sending the Italian banking index up 1.1 percent at one point with Banco BPM and BPER - particularly exposed to a positive solution to the NPL issues - rallying more than 3 percent. "The main question mark is still on the stock" of NPL," said a trader at a Milan based brokerage. The NPL delay comes after fierce criticism from lawmakers and bankers who feared strict new rules would hurt the banking sector and its ability to finance the economy. (Danilo Masoni) ***** KEEPING AN EYE ON GLOBAL GROWTH (1411 GMT) Schroders' global head of multi-asset investments Johanna Kyrklund said that while developed economies are in the "expansion" phase of the economic cycle, the next phase of the cycle, the "slowdown", is the worst phase for returns. "A disappointment on the growth front would be more concerning for us," says Kyrklund. Kyrklund added that "for now the traffic light is still green" but they are still watching three factors: the process of liquidity tightening in China and the U.S.; yield curves flattening; the U.S. dollar (a stronger dollar could put pressure on Chinese growth and tighten liquidity). "All in all, we continue to be positioned for a reflationary environment with an emphasis on emerging market assets which look relatively cheap," Kyrkland concludes, saying that the real surprise for 2018 could be ending the year with government bonds yields lower than they are today. Schroders' multi-asset team are positive on European equities, expecting growth to remain strong. (Kit Rees) ***** UK, A SHORT SELLER’S PARADISE? (1215 GMT) UK investment manager Smith and Williamson says its 136-million-pound Enterprise Fund is running at 14 percent net exposure to equities, near the bottom of its historic range. "Our net exposure is currently at this low level because there are so many shorting opportunities,” said co-manager Mark Swain Stretched UK equity valuations and an end to the Bank of England’s extraordinary support mean “asymmetric risk to the downside” in UK equities which creates fertile ground for funds that can go both long and short, he explained. Muted index volatility masks increasingly aggressive stock dispersions within sectors. The fund is currently short on housebuilders, where the managers were unimpressed by the impact of last year’s Budget and where some valuations now appear stretched versus history, especially on a price-to-book basis. They are also running a small net short in utilities, although generally the fund targets individual stocks rather than sectors, as they do not want the performance of the fund to be governed by large factor risks. (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** ROTATION INTO FINANCIALS, MATERIALS MAKES A LOT OF SENSE (1149 GMT) That's what Rachel Winter, senior investment manager at Killik & Co, told us. Winter said that inflation, which is starting to come through in the U.S., could lead to interest rates rising more quickly than is implied by the market. "If that happens, that will be very good for financials," Winter added. In terms of materials stocks, Winter said that they tend to do very well when inflation is rising and would also be supported by a weaker dollar. Today, those sectors are the best-performers in Europe. (Kit Rees) ***** ARE ALL TECH STOCKS EXPENSIVE? (1119 GMT) Heavy losses among European chipmakers on fresh Apple worries have put tech back in focus, adding to expectations that after a stellar year the richly valued sector could have a less shiny 2018. Columbia Threadneedle portfolio manager David Dudding says over the last 12 months he has slightly cut his exposure to some technology names where valuations have looked pricey but still sees very good opportunities in the space. "Some investors have been far too quick to dismiss whole categories of the market as expensive, ignoring the strong competitive advantages and positive long-term growth profiles of high-quality businesses within these sectors," he writes in a note, adding that some technology stocks such as Microsoft are by no means expensive and could even perform better this year. "The key is to be as stock specific as possible, focusing on the fundamentals of individual names rather than sectors as a whole," he adds. (Danilo Masoni) ***** "JUST A SPEEDBUMP" FOR AMS (1002 GMT) As we've mentioned, semiconductor stocks are down today following JPM's downgrade on AMS . But Deutsche Bank have a slightly different assessment, calling concerns over the iPhone X "just a speedbump". "Despite these cuts to our H1-18 view, H2-18 consensus estimates for ams AG still look low considering that Apple looks committed to roll out three new models with FaceID in 2018, while a new iPad looks likely," Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note. They add that they still see 1.6 billion euros of revenue in 2018, and that recent weakness in AMS' share price "offers up a strong entry point to a stock with 30% upside." DB is sticking with its "buy" rating on the stock. (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN OPEN: TECH AND UTILITIES HIT STOXX 600 (0832 GMT) European shares are trading slightly in the red in early trading with utilities leading fallers after a profit warning from Suez, itself down 15 percent. Tech stocks were also under pressure after JP Morgan cut its rating for Apple supplier AMS to neutral, pointing to iPhone X order weakness. A strong update from Novartis however lifted healthcare stocks, providing support to the broader market and helping the Swiss index SMI stand out as the only gainer among major European benchmarks. Among single stocks, Maersk was the second biggest gainer on the STOXX after Novartis. Maersk was supported by reports it is seeking a partner for its drilling unit , while a trader also cited an upgrade to buy at SEB Equities. (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS (0746) European shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower ahead of the release of PMI data later today. Some strong corporate updates however could provide support, helping the regional STOXX 600 benchmark index stay close to its highest levels since August 2015. Futures were last trading between flat and a fall of 0.1 percent, reversing opening gains. The pharma sector, recently penalized by a rotation into cyclicals, could be on the watchlist after Swiss heavyweight Novartis posted better-than-expected core net income in the fourth quarter and forecast 2018 operating profit would grow faster than sales as revenue from drugs accelerates. The retail sector could find support after Dutch-Belgian supermarket Ahold Delhaize reported fourth-quarter sales growth at at the high end of market expectations, while France's Carrefour saw upgrades from SocGen, Bernstein and HSBC. Some strong corporate updates including from drugmaker Novartis, which we mentioned in our previous post, and Dutch-Belgian supermarket Ahold Delhaize could provide support, while on the macro front PMI data will grab the attention ahead of tomorrow's European Central Bank meeting. And Talking about the ECB here is a graphic piece from Reuters with five questions for Mario Draghi. Here is your futures snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** PHARMA IN FOCUS AFTER NOVARTIS BEAT (0632 GMT) The healthcare sector could be one to watch this morning after Swiss-based heavyweight Novartis posted better than expected results. European healthcare stocks have underperformed the broader market so far this year as expectations of stronger economic growth caused a switch from defensives into cyclicals. Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open little changed today after Asian shares took a breather, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S. dollar to three-year lows on the euro. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 9 points lower at 7,722.5, Frankfurt's DAX to open 2 point higher at 13,561.5 and Paris' CAC to open 1 point higher at 5,536.3. (Danilo Masoni)