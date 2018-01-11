LIVE MARKETS-Bitcoin and the French reality TV star - Part two

* European shares open flat * Results disappointment hits Pandora, Tesco, M&S * Asian trading marred by protectionism fears * Canada believes Trump to announce intent to exit NAFTA Jan 11 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net BITCOIN AND THE FRENCH TV REALITY STAR - PART TWO (0946 GMT) Not only did the French financial watchdog (AMF) bark when a French reality TV star praised the virtues of bitcoin investing (see yesterday's post), but the head of the French central bank - no less - has also jumped in. "Those who invest in bitcoins do so at their own peril," Banque de France governor François Villeroy de Galhau, told French news channel LCI when asked to comment on Nabilla Benattia's advice to put money in the crypto currency. He also added a piece of advice: "In a general manner, if one day a so-called financial expert promises you a product which has both a high yield and low risk: run!" Here's Villeroy de Galhau speaking to LCI. (Julien Ponthus) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: EUROPE STEADIES (0822 GMT) European shares have opened little changed as some calm returns to markets after China's regulator said a report about Beijing slowing its U.S. bond buying was possibly wrong. The STOXX 600 regional benchmark was just flat and sectoral moves were also small, masking bigger price swings for stocks such as Pandora and Tesco, both down following results, or Hexagon, which soared after its CEO was found not guiltly of insider trading. William Hill and STMicro were boosted by broker upgrades. (Danilo Masoni) ***** SOFTWARE MAKERS IN FOCUS AS EARNINGS ROLL IN (0746 GMT) The tech rally has slowed somewhat, prompting some investors to say the golden era of technology stocks is coming to its end, while other say the future direction of the richly valued sector depends more and more on its ability to deliver earnings growth. On this front, we'll keep an eye today on software makers like SAP and Software AG following a strong earnings beat from U.S. peer Progress Software that sent its shares rallying on Wall Street. SAP however could be hit by a Morgan Stanley downgrade to equal weight with a reduced price target of 105 euros, while Software saw its price target lifted to 39 euros from 35 euros at Barclays. Earlier this month chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor, recently hit by investor fears it could lose top customer Apple, reported sales above its own outlook but its shares fell following an initial positive reaction. (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT'S ON THE RADAR FOR THE EUROPEAN OPEN (0740 GMT) European futures are pointing to a slight recovery for the region’s stock markets on Thursday after a bond market sell-off in the previous session brought an end to the breakneck New Year rally in equities. All eyes on UK retailers again as Marks & Spencer and Tesco became the latest in the squeezed sector to report on Christmas trading, with diverging results. Tesco’s Christmas sales fell short of market forecasts, continuing a trend of general merchandise being much weaker than food growth, while M&S beat forecasts with a smaller than expected fall in clothing and homeware. Pre-market indications see Tesco dipping while M&S could make a slight gain. A trader says "If Tesco is the miss it seems on first glance, would be surprised if it doesn’t take a decent knock here." Online still seems to be winning with Boohoo raising its sales forecast again, and shares called up 3 to 5 percent. Unlisted companies which could also provide a read on the health of Britain’s high street include department store John Lewis, which said margin pressure was rising and volatile trading would continue over the next 12 months, and House of Fraser, whose Christmas sales fell. And a source-based report that Nestle could pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of the week, a deal expected to top $2.5 billion, could move the Swiss food giant’s shares. In other company news and potential stock movers: Swiss exchange probing Clariant over possible Huntsman disclosure breach; Nestle to pick U.S. chocolate business buyer by end of week-sources; French group Sodexo keeps goals despite slow start to Q1; Richemont posts solid Q3 sales growth thanks to jewellery, Asia; CEO of Sweden's Hexagon found not guilty of insider trading; Tesco reports 1.9 percent rise in Christmas like-for-like sales; M&S clothing sales slightly better than expected in Christmas quarter​; Ultra Electronics sees "significant exposure" to U.S. defence spending; Premier Oil output set to rise by more than 10 pct (Helen Reid) ***** FUTURES POINT TO RECOVERY FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS (0705) European stocks look set for a recovery stronger than spreadbetters' calls suggested - futures are up 0.2 to 0.4 percent across the major benchmarks. This indicates early gains after a downbeat day yesterday when bond market worries seeped into stock trading. Here's your snapshot: (Helen Reid) ***** BITCOIN BURNED BY SOUTH KOREA BAN TALK (0654 GMT) Another eye-catching mover overnight was Bitcoin, which is down nearly 10 percent after South Korea's justice minister said the ministry is preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through its exchanges, dealing another blow to the cryptocurrency whose sharp rally has hit a speedbump over the past weeks. (Helen Reid) ***** RESULTS AND DEAL TALK TO DRIVE TRADING (0635 GMT) While we await some major UK retailers reporting today including Marks & Spencer and Tesco, results from Richemont and Sodexo have just hit the wire, while a late source-based story on Nestle's U.S. chocolate business sale could move the Swiss food giant. Cartier watch maker Richemont reported solid fourth-quarter sales growth thanks to strong jewellery demand in Asia: Food services firm Sodexo, which suffered broker downgrades hitting its shares on Tuesday, reported a slow start to its Q1 but stuck to growth and margin forecasts: Nestle is said to be picking a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of the week, with Ferrero seen as a front-runner: (Helen Reid) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO DIP AS GLOBAL RALLY FIZZLES OUT (0614 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Stocks in Europe look set for a more hesitant open today with spreadbetters calling for slight gains for the DAX - which suffered a big fall yesterday - while the FTSE and CAC 40 are seen dipping. In Asian trading the New Year rally petered out as bond markets continued to sell off and Reuters reported Canadian government sources increasingly believe Trump will soon announce the U.S. intends to pull out of NAFTA. 