LIVE MARKETS-Wanted: "Healthy pullback"

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus.

WANTED: “HEALTHY PULLBACK” (0630 GMT)

Just spotted an interesting quote in Chuck Mikolajczak’s Wall Street report which highlights the fact that the continuous rise of markets is actually making some investors so nervous that a slight correction would be greeted with relief.

“The trend is higher and it is so universally, and with such conviction believed that any meaningful pullback is going to be aborted because investors simply don’t want to miss out,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York.

“So we are not seeing that healthy pullback that most investors would actually welcome.”

(Julien Ponthus)

MORNING CALL: NO DIRECTION TREND YET FOR EUROPEAN SHARES (0621 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. No clear direction is emerging yet for European shares ahead of the ECB’s governing council meeting later today, which will be under intense scrutiny after a rapidly strengthening euro versus a faltering dollar rattled the continent’s bourses during the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 2 points lower at 7641.6 points, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 16 points higher at 13430.5 point and Paris’ CAC to open 1 point higher at 5496 points.

(Julien Ponthus)

