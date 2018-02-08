LIVE MARKETS-"We're likely to sell that ETF and buy an active fund"

* European stocks fall * BoE rate outlook pushes banks, sterling up * M&A in focus as TDC, Swiss Re jump Feb 8 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net "WE'RE LIKELY TO SELL THAT ETF AND BUY AN ACTIVE FUND" (1318 GMT) As volatility returns and central banks phase out loose monetary policies, 2018 may turn out to be the year active managers turn the tables on passive ETF investing which has become so popular in this long bull market. StJohn Gardner, Head of Investment Management at Arbuthnot Latham, has given us one interesting example of how he plans to reduce his ETF exposure to seek better returns from active managers: "We currently have a 3 percent exposure to a European ETF that we have held for some time now... We're likely to sell that ETF and buy an active manager." Arbuthnot Latham has an 8 percent exposure to European equities, made up by two actively managed funds and one ETF, said Gardner who oversees more than 1 billion pounds of assets. "Active management is beginning to provide better returns," he said. The multi-year boom of inflows brought total ETF assets under management to $4.7 trillion globally. Is the peak close? (Danilo Masoni) ***** "AN INTERESTING CHALLENGE TO THE CONVENTIONAL ECONOMIC THINKING" (1304 GMT) With such a focus on whether equity risk premia actually reflect where U.S. interest rates are heading, it can be useful to take a step back and look at what the actual economic policy of the U.S. government is. The bipartisan U.S. budget deal agreed overnight adds some $300 billion of extra government spending to an economy growing up to three percent and near full-employment and that's even before Trump's promised $1.5 trillion infrastructure spend. For Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS wealth management, the U.S. is "showering money like confetti over the US economy". Here's his take: "It may be worth watching the bond market as the idea of tax cuts and more spending in an economy that has full employment and a large budget deficit is an interesting challenge to the conventional economic thinking". You can listen to him here: bit.ly/2nRZnuv and hear how he pronounces the word "interesting". It's interesting. (Julien Ponthus) ***** BOE GIVES UK BANKS A BOOST, FTSE GETS A SLAP (1236 GMT) UK banks turned positive and hit a session high after the BoE said interest rates would probably need to rise sooner and by a bit more than it thought three months ago due to the strong global recovery. Here's the story: The same can't be said of the FTSE which got a little slap from the rising sterling. (Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid) ***** VOLUME SPEAKS VOLUMES. BUT WHAT IS IT SAYING? (1144 GMT) This month's sell-off saw the heaviest volumes traded on the STOXX 600 in more than seven months, which is important, sure, but nothing serious in comparison to what could be seen on the other side of the Atlantic. As you can seen below, for the Dow (left), the volumes are the biggest ever, but for the STOXX 600 it seems a mere blip in comparison to the Brexit vote for instance. Seems to confirm that whatever happened on the markets didn't have its roots on our side of the pond. (Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid) ***** GERMAN AUTOS: STAYING CAUTIOUS ABOUT EXCITING BREAKUPS (1039 GMT) The death of the conglomerate seems to be building up as a major topic with General Electric considering breaking up, Siemens listing its healthcare business and now growing speculation about spin-offs in the German automotive industry. "We are excited about longer term upside opportunities," Barclays analysts say in a note where they view the potential for break-ups as "a key theme for 2018 given the structural reviews unveiled by management teams at Daimler, Volkswagen and Continental". Rumours that German giants could consider similar deals are definitely food for thought after the arguably successful spin-off of Ferrari from Fiat Chrysler two years ago. The only thing seriously keeping Barclays' enthusiasm in check (they are neutral on the sector) is the fact it could take some time given the complexity of the process in Germany. "This is not to say that we don't believe structural changes will happen, just that we urge investors not to base investment decisions on expectations of a quick turnaround," Barclays cautions. Here are a couple of recent headlines: Continental still has no concrete plans for potential break-up Daimler open to alliances, partial listing of mobility services And here is a Ferrari: (Julien Ponthus) ***** CAUTION IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY (0927 GMT) There's been a lot of talk about how volatility-linked products may have contributed to the correction seen earlier this week, and Hermes Investment Management is urging investors to remain cautious about leveraging positions too far. “Gearing is fine as long as implied volatility remains low, but given we anticipate further shocks with sharp surges in volatility, those same investors will be forced to cut their positions, leading to self-reinforcing position shedding," Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management, says in a note. Murray also notes that their correlation surprise indicator hit a new high during the last quarter, adding that investors should be wary about making assumptions as to cross-asset relationships. "Traditional methods of portfolio diversification that rely principally upon historical measures of correlation have become less effective," Hermes' Murray says. (Kit Rees) ***** Opening snapshot: financials help limit STOXX losses (0812 GMT) European shares are down in early dealing, with commodity stocks leading losers but M&A newsflow in the insurance sector and well-received results from some banks are boosting the financial sector, helping limit the STOXX decline to 0.3 percent. The UK's FTSE is down 0.3 percent ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting. Telecoms are also in the spotlight with TDC up 20 percent after the Danish telecoms operator turned down an indicative takeover bid from Australia's Macquarie and three pension funds. Here's your snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT'S ON THE RADAR FOR THE EUROPEAN OPEN (0748 GMT) European shares’ recovery rally looks set for an abrupt ending on Thursday with futures pointing to losses of 0.7 to 0.9 percent after weaker trading on Wall Street and in Asia. Earnings, which took a back seat earlier this week amid the global market turmoil, are coming in thick and fast with several big European banks and industrial firms reporting. Societe Generale and Commerzbank both reported declining profits, blaming weak markets and restructuring, while Italy's UniCredit swung to a profit in 2017. Oil major Total, whose shares fell sharply this week as crude prices tumbled, reported soaring profit, raising its dividend and planning a share buyback. And as we detailed just now, some surprising M&A news should liven up the insurance sector. (Helen Reid) ***** M&A NEWSFLOW PUTS INSURERS IN FOCUS (0743 GMT) Insurance stocks are definitely on the watchlist with some interesting M&A newsflow that could liven up the session with Swiss Re set to lead the dance after surprise news that Japan's SoftBank is in talks to buy a minority stake in the Swiss reinsurer. "Yesterday’s announcement is totally surprising," says Baader Bank Helvea analyst Daniel Bischof. "However, given SoftBank’s technology-vision, Swiss Re makes sense as a target given its extraordinary research & development capabilities which distinguish Swiss Re from competition and make the company a knowledge powerhouse," he added. Swiss Re shares are seen up 5 percent following the news. The deal is reported to be worth 10 billion or more. Still in the sector, a source-based Bloomberg report said yesterday that Bermuda-based insurer XL Group attracting interest from rivals including Allianz SE of Germany. goo.gl/XHHosw And there are also some earnings updates. Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected earnings as the insurer dealt with a raft of natural catastrophe losses and a sluggish investment environment. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EARLY MORNING EUROPEAN HEADLINE ROUND-UP (0732 GMT) Oil group Total raises dividend and plans share buyback as 2017 profit soars Swiss Re in talks with SoftBank, Japanese firm could take minority stake Italy's UniCredit swings to 2017 profit SocGen quarterly profit plunges although results top expectations Commerzbank profit declines in Q4 amid weak markets and restructuring Compass Group sees FY organic revenue growth at top end of forecast ABB sees brighter outlook after Q4 net profit drops Digital shake-up drives Publicis to revise down profit target for 2018 Hermes sales growth slows in Q4, but margins to hit record in 2017 Akzo Nobel warns of 130 mln euros in 'transformation' costs Norway's Yara Q4 lags forecast, proposes smaller dividend Voestalpine's Q3 net profit boosted by strong steel demand Pernod Ricard raises profit goal after forecast-beating H1 results TalkTalk to raise cash after cutting forecasts​ Britain looking closely at Melrose bid for GKN - PM May Bayer-Monsanto deal edges closer to Brazil antitrust approval Smith & Nephew meets lower end of guidance range for 2017 U.S. FDA approves Gilead triple HIV drug, GSK venture files lawsuit Zurich Insurance beats 2017 profit estimates, raises dividend Finland's Solidium sells Telia stake for 5.1 bln SEK Thomas Cook expands airline business by 10 pct for this summer TDC rejects takeover offer from Macquarie, Danish funds ArcelorMittal to top Brazil's long steel output after Votorantim deal -exec Ashmore says H1 assets up 18 pct on inflows, market gains Airbus says may increase A400M provision France's Vinci optimistic on 2018 prospects Stronger sales at European shopping centres help boost Klepierre's cash flow Swiss watchdog in touch with Credit Suisse over volatility ETN AA sees FY core profit of 390-395 mln stg UK's Bellway sees 14 pct rise in first-half housing revenue Britain's Tate & Lyle quarterly sales volume picks up pace (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES POINT DOWN (0713 GMT) It certainly looks like a weaker session for European stocks ahead, with futures down 0.5 to 0.8 percent. Results from UK companies including Thomas Cook, TalkTalk, DFS Furniture, and Sophos, are just hitting the wire. M&A activity could also liven up today's session with Swiss Re's shares seen opening up 5 percent after the reinsurer said it was in talks with SoftBank on a potential minority stake. (Helen Reid) ***** EARNINGS, BANK OF ENGLAND IN FOCUS (0644 GMT) Nevertheless there are other events in Europe today which should grab investors' attention, with results still rolling in from big corporate players. Banks are at the forefront today with Societe Generale reporting forecast-beating results despite quarterly profit plunging on tax-related and restructuring costs. Commerzbank also flagged a 51 percent decline in Q4 profit, blaming weak markets and its overhaul. Other notable results include truck maker Volvo, which reported record profit, and Swiss engineering group ABB, which gave a brighter outlook for the year. We'll also be closely watching the Bank of England's rate decision and inflation report - particularly considering the past week's jitters over inflation. SocGen analysts expect the BoE to slightly raise growth and inflation forecasts. "The MPC will be happy to see that the money market is now taking seriously its message of further tightening," they write. "However the market has brought forward the expected timing of rate increases compared to its view three months ago quite aggressively, and even though we expect the tone of the report to be slightly more hawkish, we think it might not be enough to validate the current Overnight Index Swap curve." (Helen Reid) ***** MORNING CALL: A SHORT-LIVED BOUNCE (0622 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. That was nice while it lasted! European stocks are set to fall back again after a short-lived recovery bounce yesterday, as Wall Street and Asian markets lost steam overnight. Looks like those calls for volatility to stay high in the short- to medium-term were prescient. Asian shares hovered near six-week lows as U.S. bond yields headed towards four-year highs, keeping pressure on investors spooked by signs of rising inflation. Spreadbetters call the DAX 108 points lower at 12,482, the CAC 40 down 47 points at 5,208.8, and the FTSE down 56 points at 7,223.2. The damage done in the past fortnight is considerable: the DAX ended yesterday 7.4 percent down from its record high hit as recently as Jan 23.