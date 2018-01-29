FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in 8 hours

LIVE MARKETS-What you need to know before Europe opens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * European stocks to rise
    * Asian trading was strong, dollar inched higher
    * Heavy earnings week begins

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
      WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS 
        Hedge fund Elliott Management buys stake in UK pay-TV group Sky
        MEDIA-Novo Nordisk is planning to raise bid for Belgian Ablynx- Bloomberg  
    GKN received several approaches for business after Melrose bid- FT 
    Roche wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
    Apple component supplier AMS doubles 2017 revenue, raises outlook 
    German industrial workers to stage 24-hour strikes
    Banco BPM could be part of new wave of banking mergers - CEO  
    Spain's Bankia posts a Q4 loss of 235 mln euros after BMN integration 
    Provident Financial former execs sue lender over "unfair dismissal" 
    ACS/Hochtief consortium picked for L.A. airport rail project 
    Deutsche Bank to hike bonuses to more than 1 bln euros for 2017 - FAS 
    France's Engie acquires Brazil's ACS
    Israeli investor secures 22.5 pct stake in Germany's TLG Immobilien 

    
    MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RISE AS HEAVY EARNINGS WEEK BEGINS (0718 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    Futures indicate a strong start for European stocks as a heavy week for corporate earnings
begins. Investors are scrutinising this earnings season closely as a test of the foundations of
the stellar run-up in equities, and to see whether last year's impressive earnings recovery has
legs.
    In Asian trading the bull run continued, buoyed by strong earnings. Meanwhile the dollar
managed to edge up from lows but remains under pressure. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
