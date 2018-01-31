FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Basic Materials
January 31, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 7 hours

REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European stocks to recover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Fixes headline)
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
    MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RECOVER (0619 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    Looks like European stocks could recover slightly today after suffering their biggest daily
loss since November yesterday in a global risk-averse turn. Only the FTSE is seen edging
slightly further down, having sunk to five-week lows yesterday as miners and banks tumbled.
    Overnight Asian stocks lost further ground, falling from their record highs as the global
rise in bond yields weighed on equities. The dollar found some support, however, ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy decision.
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 25 points higher at 13,222.1, the CAC 40 up 8 points at 5,481.7,
and the FTSE down 4 points at 7,584.3.
    (Helen Reid)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.