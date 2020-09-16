Retail gains nudge European stocks higher

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - A fourth day of gains in retail stocks nudged European equities higher on Wednesday after Zara-owner Inditex returned to quarterly profit, but UK blue-chip stocks came under pressure after a surge in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched 0.3% higher by 0717 GMT, extending a winning run this week.

Markets globally appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, with investors expecting somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the U.S. economy needs to recover from a pandemic-driven downturn.

London's blue-chip shares .FTSE slipped 0.1%, dragged lower by banking shares.

Inditex ITX.MC said it saw a 74% jump in online sales in the first half, pushing its shares 4.2% higher. The retail sector .SXRP was up 1.4%.