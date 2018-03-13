RPT-LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Stocks to stall as investors eye inflation figures

(Repeats to add LIVE code) Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: STOCKS TO STALL AS INVESTORS EYE INFLATION FIGURES (0624 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are called to open slightly lower this morning as investors await inflation figures from the U.S. and an update on the UK's public finances. Asian shares lost momentum overnight, trading hesitantly after a weaker session on Wall Street saw the S&P 500 and Dow slip, while the Nasdaq hit a new record high thanks to a boost in tech stocks. The biggest data point on everyone's minds today is U.S. CPI (1230 GMT) which could inform investors further on the probable pace of Fed rate rises this year. Today's Spring Statement from Chancellor Philip Hammond is being called a "non-event" by some. "The only area of real interest could be the updated OBR economic and public spending forecasts, which could provide a small injection of volatility into the pound," says Jasper Lawler of LCG in a morning note. He's expected to announce a small improvement in the UK's slow economic growth outlook. Spreadbetters call the DAX 13 points lower at 12406, the CAC 40 down 5 points at 5272, and the FTSE 100 13 points lower at 7202. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Kit Rees, Julien Ponthus, Helen Reid)