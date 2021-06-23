Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology stocks lead Europe higher ahead of business activity data

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

June 23 (Reuters) - European technology stocks jumped on Wednesday after a record finish for their U.S. peers overnight, while the pan-European STOXX 600 hovered below record highs as investors awaited business activity data from across the euro zone.

The benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, while the technology index rose 0.6% and was among the biggest sectoral gainers. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

