European shares jump as Biden wins U.S. election

(Reuters) - European shares jumped on Monday as a victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe, while chipmaker Infineon rose on a strong revenue forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 1.3% by 0805 GMT, with trade-reliant German shares .GDAXI adding 1.6% as data also showed exports in Europe's largest economy rose more than expected in September.

Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 29-year high, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 index EScv1 jumped 1.4% as investors bet a Biden presidency and a potentially Republican-held U.S. Senate would lead to fewer industry reforms and more monetary stimulus.

The benchmark STOXX 600 ended Friday with one of its best weeks this year, although surging coronavirus cases across the continent capped gains. Investor attention has also been on Brexit trade talks, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying a deal was “there to be done”.

In company news, German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE gained 2.7% as it forecast a nearly 23% jump in revenue in the year ahead.