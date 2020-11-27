UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA lifts European stocks, vaccine worries weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday as Spanish lender BBVA gained after ending merger talks with Banco Sabadell, while doubts about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine kept sentiment subdued.

The pan-European STOXX 600 moved higher in early trade, but turned flat at 0945 GMT, as gains in the banking and tech sectors were offset by losses in insurers.

BBVA was among the top gainers on the benchmark index. Banco Sabadell shares fell 13%, as the failure in merger talks is expected to add pressure on the lender, which was seen as the weaker link in the potential transaction.

The two banks had looked for a deal to create Spain’s second-biggest domestic bank.

The STOXX 600 index has gained nearly 40% since the coronavirus-driven slump in March and is on course for a fourth straight week of gains, but rising infections and partial lockdowns in some European countries have raised concerns about an economic recovery.

“The mood is mostly mixed this morning with some negative COVID-19 related headlines capping some uptrend, but investors are betting for some more stimulus support to help weak economic conditions,” said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

The number of infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record on Friday, while lawmakers announced plans to almost double the borrowing for next year to fight the pandemic.

A survey by the European Commission showed euro zone economic sentiment fell in November for the first time in seven months as a second COVID-19 wave struck the continent.

Shares of British drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 0.8% as questions were raised about the results of its late-stage vaccine study, potentially hindering chances of the shot getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approvals.

AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer said the company is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine using a lower dose.

France’s benchmark CAC 40 index gained 0.3% as the country reported another drop in infections and hospitalisations.

London stocks were the worst performers among European equities, with the domestically-focused FTSE 250 down 1%, on concerns over Brexit negotiations as the end-of-year deadline for a trade deal looms.

In a closed-door meeting for national diplomats in Brussels, European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was not able to say yet whether a new UK trade deal would be ready in time, a source told Reuters. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)